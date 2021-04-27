Precision BioSciences Announces Poster Presentation at the Upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting





Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies, today announced that the following poster, highlighting a preclinical research collaboration using its ARCUSgenome editing platform for treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 11-14, 2021.









Title: Translation of an AAV-delivered gene editing approach for transthyretin amyloidosis in animal models





Poster Session: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases, Abstract 497





Date/Time: Tuesday May 11, 2021 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM





Presenting Author: Jenny A. Greig, Ph.D., Senior Director, Gene Therapy Program, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania





Co-Authors: Cassandra Gorsuch2, Joanna K. Chorazeczewski1, Melanie K. Smith1, Thomas Furmanak1, Alexa N. Avitto1, Scott N. Ashley1, Wendy Sharer2, Hui Li2, Jeff Smith2, Peter Clark1, Camilo Breton1, Derek Jantz2, and James M. Wilson1









Transthyretin amyloidosis is a rare disease caused by the progressive accumulation of misfolded transthyretin (TTR) protein into amyloid fibrils, which leads to peripheral neuropathy and/or cardiomyopathy. Research to be presented at the annual ASGCT meeting, led by Dr. Jenny A. Greig at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, used an AAV vector for in vivo delivery of ARCUS gene editing nucleases to knock out the TTR gene, which is responsible for ATTR.









With this program, we are excited to continue building a dataset demonstrating in vivo gene editing in large animal models using ARCUS nucleases, said Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. In this study, use of an optimized ARCUS nuclease to knock out the TTR gene was found to be effective in both mice and nonhuman primates, where we observed a good correlation between TTR gene editing in the liver and reductions of TTR in the serum. This approach addresses the root cause of the disease and results in genomic edits that are expected to be permanent. These results continue to demonstrate the power and versatility of ARCUS nucleases, particularly for in vivo editing.









Abstracts for the ASGCT 2021 Meeting are available on the meeting website.









About ARCUS





ARCUS is a proprietary genome editing technology discovered and developed by scientists at Precision BioSciences. It uses sequence-specific DNA-cutting enzymes, or nucleases, that are designed to either insert (knock-in), remove (knock-out), or repair DNA of living cells and organisms. ARCUS is based on a naturally occurring genome editing enzyme, I-CreI that evolved in the algae Chlamydomonas reinhardtii to make highly specific cuts in cellular DNA. Precision's platform and products are protected by a comprehensive portfolio including more than 75 patents to date.









About Precision BioSciences, Inc.





Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Companys pipeline consists of multiple off-the-shelf CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.









1 Gene Therapy Program, Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA





2 Precision BioSciences, Inc., Durham, NC, USA





