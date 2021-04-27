Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends





The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.









In addition, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.









The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $14.88 per share or $0.372 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.









The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the outstanding 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, in the amount of $2,500.00 per share or $25.00 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.









The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, in the amount of $1,343.75 per share or $13.438 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.









The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H, in the amount of $1,000.00 per share or $10.00 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.









The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I, in the amount of $811.11 per share which covers the period from March 18, 2021 to May 31, 2021. The dividend equals $8.111 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.









The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J, in the amount of $7.54 per share which covers the period from March 30, 2021 to May 31, 2021. The dividend equals $0.189 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.









