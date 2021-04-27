Logo
Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.



In addition, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.



The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $14.88 per share or $0.372 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.



The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the outstanding 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, in the amount of $2,500.00 per share or $25.00 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.



The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, in the amount of $1,343.75 per share or $13.438 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.



The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H, in the amount of $1,000.00 per share or $10.00 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.



The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I, in the amount of $811.11 per share which covers the period from March 18, 2021 to May 31, 2021. The dividend equals $8.111 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.



The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding 4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J, in the amount of $7.54 per share which covers the period from March 30, 2021 to May 31, 2021. The dividend equals $0.189 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.



About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 31.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and approximately $7.07 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.



TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

