Pacific Biosciences Nominates Dr. Hannah Valantine to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, announced today that Dr. Hannah Valantine has been nominated for election to the Companys Board of Directors as a Class II director at the Companys 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Dr. Valantine is currently a Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Stanford University Medical Center and for the past seven years she has served as the Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity overseeing NIH efforts to increase diversity in biomedical research. In 2020, she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine for both her pioneering research in organ transplantation and workforce diversity.

Dr. Michael Hunkapiller, currently a Class II director, is not standing for re-election, but will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors until the expiration of his current term ending on the date of the 2021 Annual Meeting. Dr. Hunkapiller will remain an advisor to the Board after the expiration of his current term.

Dr. Valantine is a recognized pioneer in her field, and we are thrilled to have her as a nominee to join our Board, said Christian Henry, President & Chief Executive Officer. Her expertise and leadership in critical areas of clinical expansion and workforce diversity will be positive force multipliers in our strategic approach to the clinic and to continuing to build and attract talent as we build a world-class organization. Hannahs vision, integrity and passion are fully aligned with PacBios values.

Great minds think differently, shared Dr. Valantine. We need diversity of thought and perspectives to solve the major challenges in biomedicine and to achieve health equity for all. I am very excited to be nominated to join the inspiring team on the Board of Directors at PacBio.

Since 1987, Dr. Valantine has been a Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine. She was appointed Assistant Professor of Medicine, rising to full Professor of Medicine in 2000, and becoming the inaugural Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Leadership, in 2004. She pursued a data-driven transformative approach to this work, receiving the NIH directors pathfinder award. Dr. Francis Collins, NIH director, recruited her in 2014 as the inaugural NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce diversity, and as a tenured investigator in the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institutes intramural research program where she established the laboratory of transplantation genomics. Hannah received her M.B.B.S. degree from London University, cardiology fellowship at Stanford, and Doctor of Medicine from London University.

About Pacific Biosciences
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The companys innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Important Additional Information and Where You Can Find It
The Company will furnish its proxy statement and a proxy card for its 2021 Annual Meeting to each stockholder entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting, and will file the proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that the Company may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders. Before making any voting decision, stockholders should carefully read the proxy statement (including any supplements or amendments), and any other relevant documents that the Company may file with the SEC when they become available, because they will contain important information. Copies of the proxy statement (when it becomes available), any solicitation materials and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC will be made available free of charge at the SECs website at www.sec.gov. These documents will also be made available free of charge on the Investors Relations section of the Companys website at investor.pacificbiosciences.com or by directing a request to the attention of Investor Relations, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., 1305 OBrien Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to its 2021 Annual Meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in the Companys filings with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investors:
Todd Friedman
[email protected]pacificbiosciences.com

Media:
Jen Carroll
[email protected]pacificbiosciences.com

