Intellia Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 24th American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

- Updated preclinical data will be presented on CRISPR/Cas9-mediated targeted gene insertion to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. ( NTLA, Financial), today announced the presentation of new data from its CRISPR/Cas9 platform at the 24th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from May 11-14, 2021.

The data accepted for presentation at ASGCT reflects our ongoing commitment to finding new ways to treat and potentially cure a variety of diseases. Utilizing our modular in vivo insertion technology, we demonstrate the potential to durably restore normal AAT protein levels after a single dose. We continue to advance multiple genome editing strategies for patients living with AATD, said President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. In a separate presentation, Intellia will share our integrative genomics approach that combines computational, biochemical and cell-based genome-wide off-target discovery as well as characterization of potential DNA structural variants to identify precise CRISPR/Cas9 sequences that are safe human therapeutic candidates.

ASGCT Annual Meeting Presentations & Invited Sessions

Oral Presentation:

Title: CRISPR/Cas9-Mediated Targeted Gene Insertion Platform Achieves Durable, Normal Human Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Protein Levels in Non-Human Primates

Abstract number: 15

Session Title: Delivery Technologies and CRISPR for Therapeutics

Session Room: Room 3

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 5:30 5:45 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Sean Burns M.D., vice president of Intellias Disease Biology and Pharmacology group

Invited Talks:

Title: Characterization of Potential Unintended Genome Editing with CRISPR/Cas9 for New Therapeutics

Session Type: Pre-Meeting Program

Session Title: Moving Genome Editing to the Clinic: from Technology to Therapeutics

Date and Time: Monday, May 10, 2021, 1:05 1:30 p.m. ET

Presenting Author: Daniel OConnell Ph.D., director of Intellias platform development group

Title: Development of Systemic CRISPR-Based Therapeutics

Session Title: Genome Editing Clinical and Preclinical Updates

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 10:26 10:52 a.m. ET

Presenting Author: Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

Additional data collected will be included in final meeting presentations. All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting are available on ASGCTs website here.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeuticsis a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single administration, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellias combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia and CRISPR/Cas9 atintelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter@intelliatweets.

