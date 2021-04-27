Logo
Krystal Biotech Announces Virtual Presentation of Data from its Vector-Encoded-Antibody Platform at ASGCT

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (Krystal) ( KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data from its vector-encoded-antibody platform in a digital poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting held virtually May 11-14, 2021. Data to be presented includes evidence of in vitro molecular efficacy with KB501 (expressing a TNF- targeting antibody), and in vivo proof-of-concept in two models of atopic dermatitis with KB501 and KB502 (expressing an IL-4R targeting antibody).

The ability to deliver sustained antibody expression locally in the target tissue of interest opens up exciting new strategic optionality for our platform, said Suma Krishnan, founder and chief operating officer of Krystal Biotech. This approach holds the potential to transform the management of chronic conditions where redosability is critical and limiting systemic exposure is desirable from a safety or tolerability perspective.

Abstract Information:
Title: Engineered Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1)-Based Vectors as a Platform for Localized Delivery of Therapeutic Antibodies in the Treatment of Skin Disorders
Session date/time: Tuesday May 11, 2021 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Session title: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing
Abstract number: 822

Abstracts are now available online at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/. The poster will be available through ASGCTs website on May 11, 2021 at www.asgct.org.

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (

KRYS, Financial) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including but not limited to statements about the development of Krystals product candidates, such as plans for the design, conduct and timelines of ongoing pre-clinical and clinical trials of beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407, and KB408; the clinical utility of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408, and Krystals plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408 to market; the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408; plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates; the sufficiency of Krystals existing cash resources; the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 on Krystals business operations, pre-clinical activities and clinical trials; and other statements containing the words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, predict, project, target, potential, likely, will, would, could, should, continue, and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or trials will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption Risk Factors in Krystals annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystals views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystals views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

CONTACTS:

Investors:
Whitney Ijem
[email protected]

Media:
Mary Coyle
TellMed Strategies
[email protected]

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.

