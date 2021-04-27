Krystal Biotech Announces Virtual Presentation of Data from its Vector-Encoded-Antibody Platform at ASGCT

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (Krystal) ( KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data from its vector-encoded-antibody platform in a digital poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting held virtually May 11-14, 2021. Data to be presented includes evidence of in vitro molecular efficacy with KB501 (expressing a TNF- targeting antibody), and in vivo proof-of-concept in two models of atopic dermatitis with KB501 and KB502 (expressing an IL-4R targeting antibody).



The ability to deliver sustained antibody expression locally in the target tissue of interest opens up exciting new strategic optionality for our platform, said Suma Krishnan, founder and chief operating officer of Krystal Biotech. This approach holds the potential to transform the management of chronic conditions where redosability is critical and limiting systemic exposure is desirable from a safety or tolerability perspective.

Abstract Information:

Title: Engineered Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1)-Based Vectors as a Platform for Localized Delivery of Therapeutic Antibodies in the Treatment of Skin Disorders

Session date/time: Tuesday May 11, 2021 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Session title: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

Abstract number: 822

Abstracts are now available online at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/. The poster will be available through ASGCTs website on May 11, 2021 at www.asgct.org.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. ( KRYS, Financial) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

