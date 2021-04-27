Logo
Sana Biotechnology to Present Pre-Clinical Data at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fusogen platform demonstrates potential for cell-specific in vivo delivery of gene therapies to multiple cell types, including T cells and hepatocytes

SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. ( SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced data from its fusogen technology platform, which are being presented at the virtual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2021.

The data to be presented demonstrate in vivo gene delivery to T cells and hepatocytes using a re-targetable fusogen delivery method. Sana is developing fusogens as a platform technology to enable the delivery of genetic payloads to specific cell types. Fusogens can bind to cell-surface proteins on the target cell type and then deliver the genetic payload directly to the cells cytoplasm. The reliable and efficient delivery of genetic payloads to specific cell types is considered a key obstacle in achieving safe and effective in vivo gene modification.

These early data are encouraging by showing that our fusogen platform can not only target specific and varying cell types but also demonstrate tumor cell killing and eradication both in vitro and in vivo, said Sunil Agarwal, Sanas Head of Development and Chief Medical Officer. The potential for fusogens to target and deliver therapies to CD4 T cells, CD8 T cells, and hepatocytes in vivo highlights the scope of our technologies beyond a single cell type or disease. Though preliminary, developing optimized fusogens represents an important step toward increasing gene therapy options for patients with various cancers and genetic diseases.

Data on the fusogen platform were outlined in the abstract for the poster presentation and made available to the public online today. The full poster will be available to ASGCT conference participants beginning Tuesday, May 11 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

In vivo gene delivery to T cells and hepatocytes achieved through a re-targetable fusogen platform
Authors: Jagesh Shah, PhD, et al.

Key takeaways include:

  • For T cells, CD8-targeted fusogens showed cell-specific selectivity and efficient in vitro and in vivo gene transduction, leading to demonstrable dose-dependent in vivo tumor eradication.
  • For liver cells, hepatocyte-targeted fusogens showed specificity for hepatocyte cell-surface proteins and efficient transduction in both engineered cell lines and human hepatocytes.
  • These experimental results demonstrate the potential of fusogen-targeted vectors to deliver genes efficiently and with cell specificity in vivo, opening pathways to future gene therapies for a diverse set of diseases.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are more than 280 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the Company, we, us, or our) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to Sanas mission and progress, the ability to deliver genetic payloads in vivo to specific cell types reliably and efficiently, the ability to increase gene therapy options for patients, and posters at ASGCT. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Companys strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as aim, anticipate, assume, believe, contemplate, continue, could, design, due, estimate, expect, goal, intend, may, objective, plan, positioned, potential, predict, seek, should, target, will, would and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Companys current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Companys actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Companys SEC reports, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 24, 2021. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations:
Nicole Keith
[email protected]

Media:
Morgan Warners, Finsbury Glover Hering
[email protected]

