New York Mortgage Trust Announces Completion of Private Placement of $100 Million of Senior Notes Due 2026

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. ( NYMT) (the Company) announced today that it completed a private placement to eligible purchasers of $100 million in aggregate principal amount of the Companys 5.75% senior unsecured notes due April 2026 at 100% of par.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to originate new investments, repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as placement agent for the offering.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Companys actual results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under Item 1A. Risk Factors. Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information

Mari Nitta
Investor Relations Associate
Phone: 646-795-4066
Email: [email protected]

