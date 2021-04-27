Logo
Sonesta Partners With Sharecare And Forbes Travel Guide To Verify Health Security Across Managed North American Hotel Portfolio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sonesta becomes first hotel company to utilize Sharecare VERIFIED to ensure adherence to health and cleanliness protocols across all managed brands

PR Newswire

NEWTON, Mass., April 27, 2021

NEWTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has announced that its more than 250 managed hotels in North America will soon all become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide. Once the verification effort is completed, Sonesta will be the first hotel company to receive this important designation across its managed hotel portfolio, demonstrating Sonesta's commitment to the health and safety of its guests and team members. Sharecare's comprehensive verification process helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence knowing the appropriate health safety protocols and procedures are in place at Sonesta hotels. Each hotel's health and safety protocols and procedures will be verified using Sharecare's health security platform to confirm a comprehensive set of public health standards are met or exceeded including Sonesta's own successful Stay Safe with Sonesta health and cleanliness program.

Sonesta developed the rigorous health and cleanliness program, Stay Safe with Sonesta, for all its U.S. hotels in 2020 to meet or exceed CDC and government requirements and guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program includes enhanced public area cleaning and sanitizing, modernized guest service measures, updated room cleaning and sanitizing protocols, new meeting and event space protocols, as well as enhanced training for team member safety and preparedness.

"The health and wellbeing of our guests and team members remains paramount as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," said Carlos Flores, President and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "With this new verification process, we can provide our guests with increased assurance of health and safety when booking with Sonesta to help them enjoy a stress-free stay."

In November 2020, Sharecare debuted a strategic partnership with Forbes Travel Guide to empower the hospitality industry to mitigate the operational and health safety challenges resulting from the pandemic and restore confidence among travelers. By combining Sharecare's expertise in healthcare and digital innovation with Forbes Travel Guide's best practices for hotel operations and service, Sharecare VERIFIED uniquely enables hotels and resorts to put public health and safety at the center of exceptional guest experiences.

The comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards including health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience and health safety communications with guests and employees. As part of this verification, Sonesta will continue to re-verify properties regularly and evaluate and update protocols as necessary.

"The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "By committing to becoming Sharecare VERIFIED, Sonesta has demonstrated its dedication to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, verified by a third party."

With a full range of exceptional options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guests' expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again. Visit Sonesta.com/growth for a full list of new hotels as well as to find the latest brand news, updates and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program, and to book a stay.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its managed hotel portfolio since August 2020. You will find nearly 300 Sonesta hotels across seven brands - Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns Red Lion Hotels Corporation, which has eight additional brands - Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn; Knights Inn - with nearly 900 franchise properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels Corporation, visit RedLion.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people no matter where they are in their health journey unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact: Lorie Juliano, [email protected] office: 617.421.5429 mobile: 508.843.3769

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonesta-partners-with-sharecare-and-forbes-travel-guide-to-verify-health-security-across-managed-north-american-hotel-portfolio-301278378.html

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

