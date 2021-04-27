Alkermes Launches New Disease State Website to Offer Education About Alcohol Dependence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alkermes Launches New Disease State Website to Offer Education About Alcohol Dependence

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Myrelationshipwithalcohol.com Provides Information About the Disease, Personal Stories and an Interactive Questionnaire to Assess Drinking Patterns

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrelationshipwithalcohol.com, a new website sponsored by Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), goes live today to offer education about alcohol dependence. Alcohol dependence is a treatable disease, but the belief that it is a moral or personal failing may prevent individuals from seeking help.1 This new resource launches at a time when a growing number of people may be re-evaluating their drinking patterns.

"As one of the few companies working in this disease area, we felt compelled to develop a resource to help people better understand alcohol dependence," remarked Blair Jackson, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Alkermes. "Alcohol dependence is a medical condition affecting millions of Americans. Despite its prevalence, understanding of the disease itself and awareness of approved treatment options that exist remain low. Our aim is to provide people who may be living with the disease, or those who are caring for people living with it, with information to help empower them to speak with a healthcare provider."

Myrelationshipwithalcohol.com offers educational information about alcohol dependence, an interactive questionnaire developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)2 designed to assess personal drinking patterns and a discussion guide to help start a conversation with healthcare providers about the disease and treatment options. The website also features personal stories of individuals sharing insights on how their relationship with alcohol needed to change, and their ongoing recovery journeys, after being diagnosed with alcohol dependence by a healthcare provider. We believe that highlighting these personal experiences provides an important opportunity to help destigmatize the disease.

"When my patients with alcohol dependence talk to me about the role alcohol plays in their life, it often sounds like they are discussing a relationship," says Joseph Volpicelli, M.D, Executive Director of the Institute of Addiction Medicine outside of Philadelphia. "The questionnaire featured on the website mirrors the way I often encourage my patients to think about their drinking behaviors. I challenge them to think beyond how much or how often they are drinking, to also reflect on the impact their drinking has on their life, how it affects their relationships, and how their drinking patterns make them feel about themselves."

About Alcohol Dependence
Alcohol dependence is a chronic disease in which a person craves drinks that contain alcohol and is unable to control their drinking. A person with this disease also needs to drink greater amounts to get the same effect and has withdrawal symptoms after stopping alcohol use. Alcohol dependence affects physical and mental health, and can cause problems with family, friends and work.3

About Alkermes
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

1 National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Surgeon General Issues Landmark Report on Alcohol, Drugs and Health. Accessed on April 22, 2021 from: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/news-events/news-noteworthy/surgeon-general-issues-landmark-report-alcohol-drugs-and-health

2 National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Alcohol Use Disorder: A Comparison Between DSM-IV and DSM-5. Accessed on April 22, 2021 from: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/alcohol-use-disorder-comparison-between-dsm

3 National Cancer Institute at National Institutes of Health. Alcohol Dependence. Accessed on April 22, 2021 from: https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/alcohol-dependence

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Marisa Borgasano, +1 781 609 6659

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-launches-new-disease-state-website-to-offer-education-about-alcohol-dependence-301278295.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...