Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

What: Sanmina Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings



When: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET



Web Link: www.sanmina.com



="nowrap" class="prngen2"> Teleconference

Information: Dial in Number: 866.891.4420 Domestic

201.383.2868 International



Contact: Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

