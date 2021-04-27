Aritzia to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on May 11, 2021. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

To participate in the conference call:

Please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-416-915-3239;

The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/.

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call:

Please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 6500;

An archive of the webcast will be accessible on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands, each with its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view and all with a depth of design and quality that provide compelling value. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia has more than 100 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on aritzia.com with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.