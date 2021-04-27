Logo
Dover Announces Winners Of The 2021 Dover Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 27, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today the names of 29 winners of its Dover Foundation Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five business segments and a broad spectrum of its Operating Companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a four-member committee of college admissions professionals from prominent universities, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $10,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate education. Now in its tenth year, the program has awarded 343 scholarships, providing approximately $2.3 million in financial support to deserving students.

Here is the list of the 2021 Dover Sons & Daughters Scholarship winners by Operating Company:

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Belvac

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Brandon Hudson

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Belvac - Lynchburg, VA

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Colder Products Company

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Ian Paterson

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Stuart Pearson

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover Corporation

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Savita Chandarana

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Julia Lonks

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover - Downers Grove, IL

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

DESTACO

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Alexandria Maharaj

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

DESTACO - Mount Juliet, TN

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover Digital Printing

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Isabelle Freyer

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover Food Retail

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Michelle Pacheco

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Anthony Sylmar, CA

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Halle Mok

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Anthony - Conyers, GA

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Thomas Thai

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover Fueling Solutions

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

David Bass

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover Fueling Solutions - Hodgkins, IL

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover Precision Components

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Rhea Rajesh

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dover Precision Components - Houston, TX

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Environmental Solutions Group

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Steven Cornelius

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Heil Environmental - Fort Payne, AL

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Maag

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Yanrong Bao

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Maag - Shanghai, China

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Nicolaz Frei

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Maag - Oberglatt, Switzerland

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Markem-Imaje

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Auriane Duval

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Markem-Imaje - Bourg-Ls-Valence, France

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Isabella Niedzwiecki

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Markem-Imaje - Princeton, NJ

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Microwave Products Group

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Laura Flores Arambula

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dow Key - Ventura, CA

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Gregorio Marinez

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Dow Key - Ventura, CA

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Megan Graeler

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Pole Zero - West Chester, OH

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

OPW

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Olivia Clever

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

OPW - Cincinnati, OH

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Caroline Kammerer

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

OPW - Hamilton, OH

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Pump Solutions Group

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Lilou Mline

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Mouvex - Auxerre, France

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Christine Le Forge

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Wilden - Grand Terrace, CA

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

SWEP

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Logan Bristle

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

SWEP - Tulsa, OK

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Unified Brands

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Brooke Ward

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Unified Brands - Weidman, MI

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Vehicle Service Group

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Matteo Rossi

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Ravaglioli - Bologna, Italy

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Colin Pope

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Vehicle Service Group - Oakbrook, IL

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Bryce Brown

="nowrap" class="prngen2">

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN









Caldera - Apple Valley, MN

























About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax exempt under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program.

CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-announces-winners-of-the-2021-dover-sons--daughters-scholarship-program-301278209.html

SOURCE Dover

