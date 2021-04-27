Logo
For 12th Year In A Row, J.D. Power Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, Frost Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in Texas, as J.D. Power announced its 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. The study ranked banks doing business in Texas, including regional and large banks.

With an index score of 861 33 points higher than the Texas region average Frost ranked highest in customer satisfaction among all retail banks in Texas. In addition to the top overall ranking, Frost also ranked best in class in the branch, ATM, call center and mobile banking categories.

"Where you bank matters, and that's especially true after all the events of this past year," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "At Frost, we always stress the importance of building long-term relationships with customers, but the value of that relationship really becomes apparent when times are challenging.

"I'm very proud of our team members for the way they've taken care of our customers, our communities, and each other," Green continued. "This recognition is due to their hard work."

J.D. Power has studied retail banking for 16 years, but conducted a separate ranking for Texas banks for only 12 years, and Frost has topped the Texas list in all 12. The customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the retail banking industry, with more than 84,000 customers covering various aspects of their banking experience. The study measures satisfaction in six factors: account opening; channel activities; convenience; product/fees; problem resolution; and communication/advice. Banks are ranked based on overall customer satisfaction in 11 regions.

About Frost:
Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $42.4 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2020. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

For more information:
Bill Day
210-220-5427 office
210-288-5498 mobile

Frost Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Frost) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-12th-year-in-a-row-jd-power-ranks-frost-bank-highest-in-texas-retail-banking-customer-satisfaction-301278360.html

SOURCE Frost

