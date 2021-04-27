Providing Long-term Virus Protection and Infection Control Solutions for the COVID-19 Global Health Crisis, ANAB Accredits ABM Industries' EnhancedClean™ Training Program

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), has accredited ABM Industries, a leading provider of facility solutions, for its EnhancedClean Training Program, in accordance with the American National Standard, ANSI/ASTM E2659-18, Standard Practice for Certificate Programs. The move supports infection control programs and infection control solutions amid the COVID-19 global health crisis.

With the goal of reducing the risk of spreading infectious disease and viruses, ABM Industries collaborated with independent infectious disease and industrial hygiene experts to define a methodology and training curriculum for its proprietary EnhancedClean program. This program reflects recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and other relevant agencies.

The EnhancedClean Training Program's online learning modules complement in-person training for disinfection specialists, including the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants, and equipment use. Furthermore, a highly specialized level of training addresses electrostatic sprayers and other newly adopted disinfection methods, according to ABM Industries.

Why Accreditation is Significant

"Given the ongoing global health crisis, this accreditation comes at a vital time to assure greater confidence for health and safety," said Lane Hallenbeck, ANAB executive director. "We are thrilled that this accredited program serves to safeguard people as organizations, facilities, and other venues get back to business, and begin the road to recovery."

"This accreditation is a significant differentiator for ABM. We are proud of our EnhancedClean training program and excited to have the backing of a trusted independent organization like ANAB," said Ben Dodds, program director at ABM.

Under ANAB's Certificate Accreditation Program, ANAB assesses and accredits certificate programs as conforming to the requirements of ANSI/ASTM E2659. The American National Standard was developed by ASTM International Committee E36 on Personnel Certificate Programs in accordance with the practices established by the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade Committee's "Decision on Principles for the Development of International Standards, Guides and Recommendations."

ANAB accreditation is recognized nationally and internationally as a mark of quality and assures that employers can have confidence that the certificate holder has completed the prescribed course of study. ANAB's accreditation process itself follows ISO/IEC 17011, General Requirements for Accreditation Bodies Accrediting Conformity Assessment Bodies, the International Standard that defines quality third-party accreditation practices.

To learn more about the ANAB Certificate Accreditation Program (CAP), contact ANAB director Dr. Turan Ayvaz, at [email protected], or visit the CAP website.

What is EnhancedClean?

ABM's EnhancedClean Program is designed to help clients return to their facilities safely, navigate change, and deliver assurance to their employees, customers and the public by demonstrating trustworthy cleaning and disinfection. It does so through consistent intervals of frequent high touch point and broad disinfection, all delivered by reliable team members who embody ABM's mission to "Make a difference, every person, every day."

ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the CDC, OSHA, and others. The company's services have been deemed by applicable governmental authorities as "essential" to doing business during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19 and the EnhancedClean program, visit the ABM EnhancedClean website.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.0 billion and more than 100,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

