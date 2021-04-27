Federal Transit Administration Awards ICF $13 Million for IT Modernization Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Federal Transit Administration Awards ICF $13 Million for IT Modernization Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

ICF Will Apply Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to Automate National Transit Database

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., April 27, 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) two new call orders to automate and modernize the National Transit Database (NTD). The orders, which were issued under the U.S. Department of Transportation Software Engineering Support blanket purchase agreement awarded to ICF in March 2020, have a combined value of $13 million. Each has a term of five years, including a base year and four one-year options.

(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)

ICF will deploy Appian's low-code/no-code platform to harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). This will help FTA automate its business processes and workflows, reduce redundancies, promote cost efficiencies and improve the quality of the NTD's data assets.

The NTD tracks information about the financial, operating and capital asset condition of America's transit systems. It is used by the FTA to distribute billions of dollars annually to support local, state and regional transit projects and programs and is a critical resource to the nation's infrastructure planning and operations.

"We understand FTA's data needs and created a purpose-built team to help the agency transform critical programs," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "Our AI/ML approach will provide FTA with better data visibility, analysis and tracking that reduces the risk of human error and creates much greater efficiencies. Our hyper automation approach will lead to better decision-making around infrastructure priorities."

One of the largest Appian implementation practices in North America, ICF provides deep domain expertise and digital, cyber and cloud-based platform services that drive transformative change. The company's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

Read more about ICF's digital transformation services and various digital partnerships.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements THAT are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-transit-administration-awards-icf-13-million-for-it-modernization-services-301278327.html

SOURCE ICF

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...