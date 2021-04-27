Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends, and Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in 6.125% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends, and Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in 6.125% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 27, 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (

NYSE:ASB, Financial) ("Associated") today announced the results of the actions taken at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following directors were re-elected:

  • John (Jay) B. Williams, chairman, Associated Banc-Corp, and chairman, Church Mutual Insurance Company
  • Philip B. Flynn, president and chief executive officer, Associated Banc-Corp
  • John F. Bergstrom, chairman and chief executive officer, Bergstrom Corp.
  • R. Jay Gerken, director of 19 mutual funds associated with Sanford C. Bernstein Fund, Inc.
  • Judith P. Greffin, former chief investment officer, Allstate Corporation
  • Michael J. Haddad, chair of the board of directors, Schreiber Foods, Inc.
  • Robert A. Jeffe, senior operating partner, BlackWatch
  • Eileen A. Kamerick, adjunct professor of law and consultant
  • Gale E. Klappa, executive chairman, WEC Energy Group
  • Cory L. Nettles, founder and managing director, Generation Growth Capital, Inc.
  • Karen T. van Lith, CEO of APEL Worldwide, LLC

Shareholders also (1) gave advisory approval to named executive officer compensation, and (2) ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Associated's independent accounting firm for 2021.

Dividends

The Associated Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3828125 per depositary share on Associated Banc-Corp's 6.125% Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3359375 per depositary share on Associated's 5.375% Series D Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3671875 per depositary share on Associated's 5.875% Series E Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per depositary share on Associated's 5.625% Series F Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

6.125% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C Redemption

In addition, the Board called for redemption on June 15, 2021 (the "Redemption Date") of all of its outstanding depositary shares (NYSE: ASB PR C) representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Associated's 6.125% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the "Depositary Shares"). As of today, there are 2,600,000 Depositary Shares outstanding. The Depositary Shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25 per Depositary Share, plus an amount equal to any declared and unpaid dividends to the Redemption Date.

A notice of redemption and related materials will be transmitted to holders of record of the Depositary Shares on April 27, 2021. The Depositary Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC will be made by Equiniti Trust Company, in accordance with the Deposit Agreement among Associated, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (now known as Equiniti Trust Company) and the Holders from Time to Time of the Depositary Receipts Described Therein, dated as of June 8, 2015. Questions related to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Equiniti Trust Company, as Associated's redemption agent (the "Redemption Agent"), at 1-800-468-9716. The Redemption Agent's address is Equiniti Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions Department, 1110 Centre Pointe Curve Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN 55120.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is one of the top 50, publicly traded, U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "should", "will", "intend", "outlook", "target", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kaminski, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-announces-annual-meeting-results-dividends-and-redemption-of-depositary-shares-representing-interests-in-6-125-perpetual-preferred-stock-series-c-301278379.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...