Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 5

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 27, 2021

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing first quarter 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-logistics-partners-lp-to-host-first-quarter-2021-conference-call-on-may-5-301278347.html

SOURCE Delek Logistics

