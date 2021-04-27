Varian and Icon Group Partner to Extend Commitment to Global Cancer Care

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Varian and Icon Group Partner to Extend Commitment to Global Cancer Care

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR), a Siemens Healthineers company, has signed an agreement with Australia's Icon Group to provide 30 linear accelerators and associated treatment software to help tackle the growing global cancer burden. This agreement further strengthens the global partnership between Varian and Icon Group, together increasing access to care across regional and underserviced areas in Australia and Asia.

The order is comprised of a variety of Varian linear accelerators and software including Halcyon, TrueBeam, and HyperArc. These systems will be installed in new and existing Icon cancer centers in Australia to increase capacity and broaden patient access, as well as in cancer centers in Singapore and China.

"We are extremely proud of our global partnership with Varian, which continues to help meet our long-term goal of increasing access to care. This investment helps to address the cancer burden in rural and regional Australia and underserved communities in Singapore and China," said Mark Middleton, CEO of Icon Group. "It's great to see progress being made on the path to a world where cancer is no longer a burden; where people have every opportunity to fight cancer no matter where they live."

Icon continues to play a paramount role in the development of radiation oncology treatments and has been an early adopter of Varian technologies over the years, including the first in Australasia to install the Varian Halcyon radiotherapy system and first in Australia to install and treat with HyperArc technology benefitting patients with multiple tumors in the brain. Icon Group is also a member of the Varian Adaptive Intelligence Consortium, alongside other international institutions, to collaboratively develop clinical and technical aspects of Ethos therapy and wider radiation therapy treatments and techniques that will continue to evolve cancer care.

"We are honored to be selected once again by Icon Group to provide Varian radiotherapy and radiosurgery systems for its cancer centers around the world," said Chris Toth, CEO, Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company. "As the cancer burden continues to rise, we are proud to work with our global partners at Icon Group to expand access to advanced cancer care to achieve a world without fear of cancer."

About Varian
At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact
Lynne Tran
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Siemens Healthineers Investor Relations

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-and-icon-group-partner-to-extend-commitment-to-global-cancer-care-301278361.html

SOURCE Varian

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...