Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors

Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread+, which include a touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") issued a press release entitled "CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+". The press release stated that the "Urgent Warning Comes After Agency Finds One Death and Dozens of Incidents of Children Being Sucked Beneath the Tread+ (Formerly Known as the Tread)". The press release further stated that "[t]he urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child's death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC's announcement of an investigation into that incident[,]" and "[t]o date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death."

Following this news, Peloton's stock price fell from a close of $116.21 per share on April 16, 2021, to a close of $107.75 per share on April 19, 2021, the next trading day.

