Poseida Therapeutics to Present at American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced three data presentations to be delivered at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, being held virtually May 11-14, 2021.

Poseida will present the following research at the 2021 ASGCT Annual Meeting:

Oral Presentation

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of Combined Adeno-Associated Virus and Nanoparticle Delivery of piggyBac Transposon System for Durable Transgene Expression in the Growing Neonatal Murine Liver

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 5:45pm - 6:00pm ET

Abstract Number: 30

Poster Presentations

Title: P-BCMA-ALLO1 A Fully Allogeneic Stem Cell Memory T Cell (T SCM ) CAR-T Therapy Targeting BCMA for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Shows Potent Anti-Tumor Activity

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00am 10:00am ET

Abstract Number: 789

Title: Anti-c-kit CAR-T Cells Afford Effective Eradication of Human AML and Normal Hematopoietic Cells in a Preclinical Model of Safer Non-Genotoxic Stem Cell Transplant Conditioning

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00am 10:00am ET

Abstract Number: 715

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates, Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates, and anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to Poseida's development programs. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statement contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

