Microsoft Slips Despite Strong Fiscal 3rd-Quarter Revenue Growth

Shares of Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), the software company that produces services like Office and Windows, sank more than 3% in aftermarket trading on Tuesday despite reporting strong revenue growth for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

For the quarter ending March 31, the Redmond, Washington-based company reported net income of $15.457 billion, or 2.03% in diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $10.752 billion, or $1.40 in earnings per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Microsoft Cloud propels sales and earnings growth during the quarter

The software giant reported revenue of $41.706 billion, topping the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $41.03 billion and up 19% from revenue for the three months ending March 2020. The increase represents the company's largest quarterly sales growth since 2018.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said the Microsoft Cloud platform helped produce $17.7 billion in commercial cloud revenue, up 33% year over year.

Intelligent Cloud revenue increased 23% year over year, driven by server product revenue growth of 26%. Azure, Microsoft's competing product to Amazon.com ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s ( AMZN, Financial) Amazon Web Services, increased sales by 50%, in line with the prior-quarter revenue growth and topping the consensus estimate of 46% according to CNBC's review of 14 equity research notes.

Stock tumbles in aftermarket trading despite strong revenue growth

Shares of Microsoft traded around $252.62, down approximately 3.57% from the closing price of $261.97 despite the company reporting strong revenue growth for the March 2021 quarter. Nonetheless, the stock remains significantly overvalued based on Tuesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.45.

GuruFocus ranks Microsoft's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.3% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 97% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Microsoft include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Investments, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

Disclosure: No positions.

