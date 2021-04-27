Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021





Atara+Biotherapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company will release first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Companys financial results and provide a corporate update.









Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-8291 for domestic callers and 201-689-8345 for international callers, using the conference ID 13717803. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors+%26amp%3B+Media+%26ndash%3B+News+%26amp%3B+Events section of atarabio.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.









