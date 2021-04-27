KAR Auction Services Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.64 per share and the market cap of $2 billion, KAR Auction Services stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for KAR Auction Services is shown in the chart below.

Because KAR Auction Services is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 1.4% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. KAR Auction Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which is worse than 73% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of KAR Auction Services at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of KAR Auction Services is poor. This is the debt and cash of KAR Auction Services over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. KAR Auction Services has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.2 billion and loss of $0.23 a share. Its operating margin of 7.60% better than 75% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks KAR Auction Services's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of KAR Auction Services over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. KAR Auction Services's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. KAR Auction Services's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -11%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, KAR Auction Services's ROIC is 0.32 while its WACC came in at 5.02. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of KAR Auction Services is shown below:

In closing, the stock of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about KAR Auction Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

