Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Ventas Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, CGI Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Ventas Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, CGI Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ventas Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, CGI Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steigerwald%2C+gordon+%26+koch+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,164 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 64,485 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,864 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 62,204 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 112,483 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87. The stock is now traded at around $151.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 106.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 177,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: CGI Inc (GIB)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 32.27%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. still held 10,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. Also check out:

1. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...