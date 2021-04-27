Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Ventas Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, CGI Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

- New Purchases: PLTR, AXP, LGND, UNP,
- Added Positions: VTR, RTX, IVV, BWA, CDK, WFC, WMT, OTIS, CARR, ADBE, ADP, BA, D, IBM, SBUX, VTI, T, TRV, IJH, DOW, DIS, OMC, SPY, CACI, CHKP, DD, KMI, ABB, IJR, HD, ABT, FB, TSLA, LMT, VZ, MCD, UNH, MRK, TSM, PG, PFE, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, DE, MSFT, PKI, AMZN, XOM, DKS, VBK, ICF, LLY, WBA, XLK, PYPL, ABBV, MA, WEC, NKE, NFLX, DUK, ED, CI, BCPC,
- Sold Out: IWB, GIB, NOC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,164 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 64,485 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,864 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 62,204 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 112,483 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87. The stock is now traded at around $151.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 106.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 177,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: CGI Inc (GIB)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17.Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 32.27%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. still held 10,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.
