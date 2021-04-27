Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells JPMorgan Chase, McKesson Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells JPMorgan Chase, McKesson Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Loews Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells JPMorgan Chase, McKesson Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Adobe Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q1, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owns 845 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/illinois+municipal+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 473,052 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,929 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,627 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 190,735 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 81,015 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
New Purchase: Loews Corp (L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Loews Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $156.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $346.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 125.95%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 89,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $384.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 642.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 73,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 62.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 105,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 182.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 119,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.

Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 55.62%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 78,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in McKesson Corp by 75.74%. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $189.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 10,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 86.79%. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 8,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.6%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $517.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 13,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $416.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 14,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. Also check out:

1. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...