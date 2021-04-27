Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells JPMorgan Chase, McKesson Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc

- New Purchases: L, CRWD, PXD, MTB, CHKP, XRX, GS, LSCC, GM, TWST, YETI, WMS, CLF, DNLI, KOD, ALLK, TRGP, TPTX, SDGR, RPRX, BLI, SHC, MRVI, SFIX, VICI, FATE, CPRI, ARWR, FOLD, SIVB, TGTX, IIVI, CREE, CE, BLDR,
- Added Positions: PNC, SPGI, ADM, CL, SYF, JNJ, TSLA, DOV, EA, EXPD, AEP, CDNS, LNT, KO, FE, GPC, MOH, IEX, IDXX, TGT, AMZN, CBRE, CTAS, CSCO, LOW, MRK, MU, IR, CARR, CINF, GOOGL, MNST, NVR, NKE, TXN, WY, CMG, FB, CDW, ALL, BAX, CNC, DUK, QCOM, EBAY, ABT, ACN, APD, AAPL, AMAT, BLK, CMS, CTSH, CMCSA, HOLX, ITW, MDLZ, PG, SUI, TTWO, USB, ATVI, Y, PEAK, MXIM, NDAQ, NI, ODFL, PNW, REGN, TMO, DIS, ANTM, ZBRA, CB, AFL, BMY, CTXS, DLR, HON, JKHY, PKI, PFE, SBUX, TDY, WBA, WFC, WST, AKAM, ANSS, AJG, BRK.B, BBY, BIIB, CERN, SCHW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DLB, DD, ETR, EQR, EL, FLO, FCX, GGG, HRL, INTC, JCI, KNX, KR, MANH, MKL, MKC, MCD, NOV, PAYX, PGR, QDEL, WRK, SMG, SO, STT, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TYL, UGI, UPS, VRTX, TEL, MASI, LOPE, PSX, ABBV, VEEV, TWTR, OMF, GOOG, TMX, KHC, TWLO, YUMC, ESTC, DELL, NFE, PINS, CTVA, VIAC, CVX, HSIC, MKTX, NUE, WDC, BX,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, MCK, CHD, ADBE, INTU, ADSK, ATO, AZO, IP, EXC, FAST, SYK, AEE, EMN, LLY, HIG, SJM, ES, ALK, ETN, KSU, LKQ, MAA, PEP, ROK, BEPC, BK, DRE, ELS, XOM, HD, MRVL, GWW, WHR, YUM, DOX, BWA, ED, EIX, RE, FDS, FDX, VTRS, NTRS, STE, TROW, ZBH, MA, DG, FRC, QRVO, SQ, SPOT, A, AMT, COG, CLX, CSGP, TAP, NTAP, ORCL, RJF, TER, FBHS, ARMK, CAT, DXC, DLTR, HFC, HUM, TT, JNPR, LEN, MDT, MS, NBIX, PKG, BKNG, PEG, SNA, TRV, UHS, WMT, TMUS, AWK, ZM, AMGN, ESS, EXPE, KLAC, KSS, REG, RMD, SWKS, TSCO, VRSN, FTNT, LBRDK, HPE, INVH, FOXA, IAC, AAP, ARE, HES, UHAL, CI, CBSH, GLW, CCI, D, EMR, FFIV, NEE, HUN, MTCH, INFO, JBL, LRCX, MTZ, MET, PVH, PLUG, RSG, SBAC, VFC, VTR, WM, WAT, AGNC, FAF, KMI, XYL, EPAM, PNR, ARES, BLD, LW, ZS, ELAN, GH, HST, SPCE,
- Sold Out: AVB, HRB, PSN, SWCH, QTS, SRC, HPP, TDG, SRCL, SPG, O, EQC, WRB, HBI, BFAM, AGR, FTV, HE, BYND, VIR, OTIS, NCNO, DCT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 473,052 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,929 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,627 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 190,735 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 81,015 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Loews Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $156.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $346.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 125.95%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 89,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $384.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 642.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 73,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 62.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 105,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 182.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 119,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.Sold Out: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 55.62%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 78,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in McKesson Corp by 75.74%. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $189.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 10,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 86.79%. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 8,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.6%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $517.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 13,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced to a holding in Intuit Inc by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $416.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund still held 14,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.
