Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Belvedere Trading LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Silver Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belvedere Trading LLC. As of 2021Q1, Belvedere Trading LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belvedere Trading LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belvedere+trading+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Belvedere Trading LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,080,500 shares, 28.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,600 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 666,700 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 496,600 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 210,600 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 24,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 46,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 242,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 251.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 366,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 125,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 212.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 245,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Sapiens International Corp NV by 165.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 88.54%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 762.69%. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 107,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Gold Fund (DGL)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Gold Fund. The sale prices were between $48.6 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $51.93.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Belvedere Trading LLC. Also check out:

