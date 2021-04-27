Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: TSLA, QQQ, CCIV, IPO, CQQQ, AMTX, FXI, IPOF, RTP, RP, MSOS, PRPB, SPHB, FLY, MWK, GHVI, ONCT, RUBY, LIVX, ZDGE, BTWN, LC, MERC, SJB, KRP, IPOD, ACRS, AACQ, ACEV, HGEN, GILT, IVOL, CPER, IPOE, TFFP, FVD, CDXC, VIH, PRTA, XONE, BIOC, AIV, AGC, REKR, HOL, PDBC, XRT, ALDX, NTP, POWW, TRC, UMC, UAVS, SBLK, IRWD, MAC, KT, RMNI, TRVG, FNKO, TIGR, CAN, SENS, MVIS, LAC, CVM, GSAH, BCEL, RAIL, MILE, CARA, XENT, CAPA,

Investment company Belvedere Trading LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Silver Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belvedere Trading LLC. As of 2021Q1, Belvedere Trading LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 2,080,500 shares, 28.13% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,600 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 666,700 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 496,600 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 210,600 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 24,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 46,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 242,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $84.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC initiated holding in Aemetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $24.52, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 251.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 366,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 125,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 212.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 245,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Sapiens International Corp NV by 165.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $32.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 64,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 88.54%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 762.69%. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 107,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Gold Fund. The sale prices were between $48.6 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $51.93.

Belvedere Trading LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.