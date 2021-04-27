Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Celsius Holdings Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

New Purchases: KOPN, FLL, REKR, OEG, BW, SEEL, OMP, ORMP, BNED, NMM, NATR, ATLC, BS50, CHUY, CLIR, LXU, ICAD, CTOS, CMRX, ONEW, SMED, APEN, GROW, RM, ORN, SPLP, IPI, FTFT, RYI, ALTM, KRUS, USIO, ATTO, TSQ, NAII, AEYE, PLXP, MESA, RYAM, ANIX, LUNA, SUP, AUD, AUD, RFL, VNTR, ELYS, INTZ, DMAC, ALPN, AWH, ESTE, EVLO, PRTH, TUSK, EMKR, GTYH, LAZY, 40Y1, SD, GMDA, DRIO, RNWK, MT, PKX, SLM, XEC, TX, BNTX, IBN, MMYT, SID, TTM, BBVA, WBS, CIT, VWDRY, SNV, DVN, XLF, DBO, FNX, IJS, IJT, ETSY, AMAT, ACHC, SYNA, CHDN, MU, ENPH, TCBI, VIAC, AEO, LPX, NWL, OLN, GGG, PDCO, CFG, JHG,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Dorsey Wright & Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Celsius Holdings Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Danaos Corp, Kopin Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Gold Fields during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey Wright & Associates. As of 2021Q1, Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 267 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) - 4,550 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.26% Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) - 3,442 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.95% Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 2,028 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.87% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 6,110 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.00% Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 927 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.88%

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 135.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 134.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Danaos Corp by 15216.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 107,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 135.88%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 134.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31.

Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.