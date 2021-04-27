Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Celsius Holdings Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

- New Purchases: KOPN, FLL, REKR, OEG, BW, SEEL, OMP, ORMP, BNED, NMM, NATR, ATLC, BS50, CHUY, CLIR, LXU, ICAD, CTOS, CMRX, ONEW, SMED, APEN, GROW, RM, ORN, SPLP, IPI, FTFT, RYI, ALTM, KRUS, USIO, ATTO, TSQ, NAII, AEYE, PLXP, MESA, RYAM, ANIX, LUNA, SUP, AUD, AUD, RFL, VNTR, ELYS, INTZ, DMAC, ALPN, AWH, ESTE, EVLO, PRTH, TUSK, EMKR, GTYH, LAZY, 40Y1, SD, GMDA, DRIO, RNWK, MT, PKX, SLM, XEC, TX, BNTX, IBN, MMYT, SID, TTM, BBVA, WBS, CIT, VWDRY, SNV, DVN, XLF, DBO, FNX, IJS, IJT, ETSY, AMAT, ACHC, SYNA, CHDN, MU, ENPH, TCBI, VIAC, AEO, LPX, NWL, OLN, GGG, PDCO, CFG, JHG,
- Added Positions: CELH, RIOT, ACRS, DAC, SI, KIRK, AVNW, CMBM, CALX, XPEL, VOXX, KRNT, OPRX, CAMT, RCM, CTRN, RICK, TTGT, SGRY, VSTO, CDMO, FRHC, PERI, CLPT, RFP, TWI, IDT, DFIN, MWK, ARCB, AVID, HZO, LQDT, TGH, JYNT, RILY, AXTI, SHYF, IESC, MBIN, TCS, HSKA, PACK, IDYA, CVGI, ATEC, COWN, APPS, MYRG, AOSL, HEAR, CSSE, BGFV, HVT, RADA, ASPN, AIRG, AP, BSET, GDEN, INVE, STRO, CSTL, SEED, PAR, ARAY, CAI, TITN, LE, CEVA, BCOV, FFWM, FLXS, MOD, FPI, CLFD, INOD, DZSI, ORBC, HZN, TPB, SIBN, QUMU, QNST, DGII, STRT, LDL, SNDX, LYTS, CULP, SIVB, ALB, SHY, CC, ASML, AMED, NICE, CMG, MELI, SBSW, ARGX, IEF, ABB, CRH, CE, CX, DHR, DVA, DECK, EL, HDB, KLAC, LB, LOGI, PHG, RS, RIO, RYAAY, SMG, SONY, SNPS, TTC, ZBRA, EDU, SQM, TCEHY, LVMUY, HTHT, JKS, NXPI, VNET, VIPS, GOOG, CTLT, KEYS, HYG, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: MSCI, AAPL, ODFL, RH, CZR, GNRC, CDNS, NVDA, TT, CWB, XLK, IDXX, EEM, IJK, EVR, WOR, TGT, CARR, DE, FYX, XLB, PENN, DAR,
- Sold Out: JKK, JKH, MTUM, QQQ, GFI, MPWR, AMD, TAL, NEE, RDY, ICLR, NVO, AMZN, AZN, MASI, HD, ENLAY, KB, AJG, GMAB, ZTS, CHTR, WST, EXPGY, APD, TRI, FB, EW, SHW, TSLA, IVW, PAYC, ROL, QUAL, XLY, FIVN, NKE, AVGO, MA, NOW, AME, BBY, CSGP, HEI, ROP, TDG, TMUS, EPAM, OKTA, CTAS, HAIN, IEX, ORLY, POOL, STE, AXON, GWW, ANSS, LHCG, CVNA, NVR, DG, TTD, EMB, LQD, QCOM, UNH, MAS, MKC, BEEM, AMRC, VCYT, OCUL, KNSL, GSHD, TWST, AMSC, AGX, CLDX, DX, HWKN, HOFT, HOV, IEC, IDN, LCUT, MGIC, OCN, PDEX, PRPH, SCHN, DLHC, TCX, ULH, SENEA, SUNW, TA, GRBK, LL, OESX, CUL1, DMRC, CLW, ONCS, ECHO, ADUS, NOVT, MARA, SHSP, EARN, GOGO, NDLS, SRLP, ATEN, LMB, TPCO, TCON, KALV, MCFT, PLSE, IEA, ELF, AQB, SURF, STIM, HYRE, ARLO, TCRR, SMMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey Wright & Associates
- Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) - 4,550 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.26%
- Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) - 3,442 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.95%
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 2,028 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.87%
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 6,110 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.00%
- Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 927 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.88%
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)
Dorsey Wright & Associates initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 135.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 134.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaos Corp (DAC)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Danaos Corp by 15216.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $37.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 107,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 135.88%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Dorsey Wright & Associates added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 134.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKK)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKH)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31.Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Dorsey Wright & Associates sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.
