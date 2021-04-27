Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Comcast Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baron+silver+stevens+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 636,081 shares, 23.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 80,793 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
  3. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 185,071 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 69,128 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 137,564 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 578.87%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 27,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 57,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 329.74%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...