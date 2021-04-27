Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- Added Positions: AGG, IVV, IEMG, ACWV, GILD, IEFA, ITOT, NEE, IXUS, CMCSA, IUSB, XT, RTX, BMY, PFE, AMZN, HD, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, TSLA, AAPL, VZ, EFAV, IAU, T, HON, JPM, MRK,
- Sold Out: IWF, VTI, VIG, VXUS, VUG, VOO, MUB, VB, VO, IWD, BND, XLK, SPY, VYM, VTEB, IWM, KO, FTC, IJJ, MMM, CSCO, ED, PEG, SBUX, SYY, SUSA, DHR, DE, DUK, NFLX, WMT, ABBV, IWB, SPLV, COST, INTC, IP, TM, UNP, PYPL, EIS, GLD, VGSH, VTIP, ADP, TFC, CVX, EW, XOM, IBM, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, QCOM, CRM, SYK, TXN, WM, ALLE, IR, IJK, IVE, VGT, XLV, XLY, ABT, AEP, AMGN, AVA, BA, CAT, LLY, GD, IONS, LOW, MFC, MSI, NKE, LUV, TJX, TMO, UPS, UNH, PM, CARR, EFA, IBB, IWN, IWO, IWP, PNQI, QCLN, SCHD, TAN, VIGI, VOT, VTV, VWO, XLF, AXP, AMT, ATO, BIDU, BAC, BAX, BLK, CVS, CME, CHD, CTAS, CL, CCI, DEO, DD, FAST, FDX, CIGI, FISV, F, GSK, GS, HLF, K, MXIM, MET, VTRS, NOC, PAYX, SIRI, SO, TSM, TGT, TIF, WFC, ZBH, MA, TEL, AVGO, DG, PSX, NCLH, PGEN, HLT, JD, BABA, FSV, KHC, SQ, FTV, LW, DELL, ZM, OTIS, BAB, DIA, DVY, EEM, FTEC, IJT, ITA, IYR, KWEB, LQD, MDY, MJ, PFF, SHY, SLV, USIG, VT, VV, AOS, CB, AES, PLD, HRTX, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, AAP, AFL, APD, ALL, ALNY, AMED, AWR, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, AZN, AN, ADSK, BCE, BP, BK, BDX, BBY, BIO, BSX, BRKR, CBRL, VIAC, CSX, CCL, FUN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CIEN, CI, C, CLX, COP, COO, GLW, CR, CMI, DHI, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DOV, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EMR, ENB, ETR, EPD, EFX, EQIX, EL, EXC, EXPD, FDS, FE, FLEX, FMS, GE, GIS, GNTX, GPC, MNST, LHX, HAS, WELL, HEI, HSY, HUM, HBAN, HUN, IIVI, ITW, ILMN, ICE, INTU, ISRG, J, JBLU, JCI, KLAC, KMB, LKQ, LH, LVS, LII, LNC, MTB, MANH, MAR, MMC, MAS, MKC, MTD, MU, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MS, NCR, NICE, NVDA, NDAQ, NATI, NEWT, NI, NSC, NVS, NVO, NUS, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ORCL, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PHG, PNW, PLUG, PGR, PRU, PHM, QGEN, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROK, ROL, RDS.A, RGLD, SAP, POOL, SEIC, SPXC, SNY, SBCF, SHW, SFL, SWKS, SON, TRV, STE, SU, SNPS, TTWO, TDY, TTEK, TEVA, GEO, TD, TOT, TREX, TSN, UAL, UL, VFC, VAR, VRTX, VOD, WBA, WAT, WST, WHR, WSM, WLTW, WYNN, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, HEES, L, CODI, CVLT, WU, TMUS, DAL, LULU, VMW, MELI, ULTA, MSCI, SATS, DLPN, KDP, LOPE, VRTS, FTNT, LEA, GNRC, SSNC, BWXT, NXPI, USCR, GM, ACRX, KMI, HCA, XYL, PRLB, PFPT, SPLK, NOW, FIVE, PANW, PNR, QLYS, BFAM, ZTS, ICLR, GWPH, 1HB, BURL, VEEV, PAYC, CGC, ZEN, VRTV, W, CDK, KEYS, SHAK, ETSY, SHOP, UNVR, CC, LITE, Z, FLOW, RACE, TEAM, LSXMK, CRON, TWLO, TTD, ASIX, COUP, ADNT, YUMC, AA, PVAC, GDP, HWM, AQB, VREX, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, JBGS, BHF, MDB, ADT, SPOT, NVT, WH, PRSP, REZI, MRNA, CVET, DOW, FSLY, CTVA, CHWY, WORK, TXG, ARNC, VNT, BIL, BIV, BOTZ, BSV, DGRO, EMB, EMLC, FLOT, FM, GOVT, GSLC, HYG, HYLB, MINT, PDBC, PGX, PHO, QUAL, SCHM, SCHP, SDY, SHV, USHY, VCIT, VCSH, VEA, VFH, VIOG, VIS, VNQ, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLU,
For the details of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baron+silver+stevens+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 636,081 shares, 23.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 80,793 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 185,071 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 69,128 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 137,564 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 578.87%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 27,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 57,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 329.74%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.
