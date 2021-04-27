Zazove Associates Llc Buys Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, Urban One Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Sells Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Colony Capital Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zazove Associates Llc Buys Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, Urban One Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Sells Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Colony Capital Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Zazove Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, Urban One Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I, NovoCure, sells Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Colony Capital Inc, Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zazove Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Zazove Associates Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zazove+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 1,049,304 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
  2. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,394,804 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 741.32%
  3. Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) - 2,516,798 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
  4. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 500,000 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio.
  5. Urban One Inc (UONEK) - 2,470,859 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.57%
New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69. The stock is now traded at around $212.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 741.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.18%. The holding were 1,394,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Urban One Inc (UONEK)

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Urban One Inc by 45.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.2 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,470,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc by 725.46%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 52,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $5.73 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 295,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHRPB.PFD)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $17.47.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.31 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $13.07.

Sold Out: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $16.03.

Sold Out: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Sold Out: Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD)

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $14.23, with an estimated average price of $13.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider