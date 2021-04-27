Zazove Associates Llc Buys Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, Urban One Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Sells Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Colony Capital Inc

New Purchases: NVCR, MCHP, UBER, RUN,

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Zazove Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, Urban One Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I, NovoCure, sells Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Colony Capital Inc, Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zazove Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Zazove Associates Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 1,049,304 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,394,804 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 741.32% Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) - 2,516,798 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 500,000 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Urban One Inc (UONEK) - 2,470,859 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.57%

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $124.11 and $190.17, with an estimated average price of $158.69. The stock is now traded at around $212.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $157.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 741.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.18%. The holding were 1,394,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Urban One Inc by 45.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.2 and $1.98, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,470,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc by 725.46%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 52,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $5.73 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 295,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $17.47.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.31 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $13.07.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $16.03.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $14.23, with an estimated average price of $13.8.