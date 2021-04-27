VCU Investment Management Co Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H

Investment company VCU Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VCU Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, VCU Investment Management Co owns 8 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 720,036 shares, 43.35% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,050,202 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 718,670 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,699 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 395,541 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
VCU Investment Management Co initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 395,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.
