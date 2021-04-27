Logo
Canasil Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement For Drill Programs on Mexico Silver-Gold Projects

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ, DB Frankfurt: 3CC, Canasil or the Company) announces a non-brokered private placement (the Placement) of up to 5,000,000 units (the Units) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $500,000 to fund drill programs on the Companys silver-gold projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico. A finders fee may be paid with respect to all or part of this Placement. The terms of the Placement are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a Warrant) will be exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 during the first year, increasing to $0.20 in year two following the closing of the offering. If, commencing after the fourth month after closing, the closing price of the Companys shares exceeds $0.25 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (the Acceleration Trigger Date), the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration within three trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date. The Placement is expected to close by mid-May, 2020.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used to fund continued drill programs on the Companys silver-gold exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico, and for working capital.

About Canasil:

Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of 100% owned silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico, and in British Columbia, Canada. The Companys directors and management include industry professionals with a track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects through to discovery and further development. The Company is actively engaged in the exploration of its mineral properties, and maintains an operating subsidiary in Durango, Mexico, with full time geological and support staff for its operations in Mexico.

For further information please contact:

Bahman Yamini
President and C.E.O.
Canasil Resources Inc.
Tel: (604) 709-0109
www.canasil.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the 1933 Act) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.


