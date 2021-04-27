BlackBerry Strengthens Management Team and Aligns Business Units to Increase Focus on Growth in Key Cybersecurity and IoT Market Opportunities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BlackBerry Strengthens Management Team and Aligns Business Units to Increase Focus on Growth in Key Cybersecurity and IoT Market Opportunities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, April 27, 2021

Tom Eacobacci Promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer; Mattias Eriksson Appointed President of BlackBerry IoT Business Unit

WATERLOO, ON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (

NYSE:BB, Financial) (TSX:BB, Financial) today announced steps to further align operations and go-to-market efforts to its key market opportunities as well as strengthen its management team. This follows the company's previous announcement to separately report revenues of its operating business units in the new fiscal year.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

With Software and Services growth as the top priority for fiscal year 2022, BlackBerry will organize around two business units: Cyber Security and IoT. To drive focus in each of these market opportunities BlackBerry is appointing business unit general managers with deep industry expertise to provide direction to strategy, engineering, direct and channel sales, customer support and field marketing.

BlackBerry has promoted President Tom Eacobacci to BlackBerry President and Chief Operating Officer. Eacobacci will also serve as Acting General Manager of the Cyber Security business unit, which combines BlackBerry Spark together with the company's critical event management and secure communications solutions. Eacobacci, who brings deep expertise in enterprise software, will continue to drive the company's growth in the highly attractive cybersecurity market where BlackBerry technology, driven by Cylance AI, has unique competitive differentiation. Additionally, Eacobacci will assist Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen to implement BlackBerry's corporate business plans and strategy.

BlackBerry is also announcing the appointment of Mattias Eriksson as President and General Manager of the newly-formed BlackBerry IoT business unit. The business unit consists of BlackBerry Technology Solutions or BTS (BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar and BlackBerry Jarvis) and BlackBerry IVY. Eriksson will be responsible for driving IoT platform strategy and operations and will join BlackBerry on May 3rd, reporting to Mr. Chen.

Eriksson brings over two decades of experience in automotive location data services, mobile communications, and embedded software. Most recently Eriksson held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Head of Product for HERE Technologies where he was responsible for developing and executing the company's location services platform strategy and product roadmap. Eriksson also held leadership positions with Motorola, Siemens, and Arthur D. Little.

"Cybersecurity and IoT are recognized high-growth markets where BlackBerry can add tremendous value. BlackBerry is applying its world-class security expertise to address the needs of these markets," said Mr. Chen. "The promotion of Tom, addition of Mattias, and the alignment of our business around our key market opportunities sharpens our operational focus to unlock the company's shareholder value."

"BlackBerry is delivering the next generation of cloud-based, AI cybersecurity solutions to address today's and tomorrow's cybersecurity threats and ensure organizations of all sizes remain safe, secure and productive," said Eacobacci. "I am excited to work with John to execute this next phase of our corporate strategy."

"BlackBerry is a leader in the IoT and embedded software systems market with its software installed in an impressive number of endpoints. BlackBerry is poised to extend this position by accelerating the adoption of emerging automotive connected services with the BlackBerry IVY platform, as well as by targeting other related industries," said Eriksson. "I am eager to help John and the team realize the company's potential in this exciting market."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-strengthens-management-team-and-aligns-business-units-to-increase-focus-on-growth-in-key-cybersecurity-and-iot-market-opportunities-301278502.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)