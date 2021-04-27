AnPac Bio to Report Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Friday, April 30, 2021

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 am ET on April 30, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (AnPac Bio, the Company or we) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today that it plans to report its fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results ended December 31, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, April 30, 2021.



The Companys management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time on April 30, 2021 (5:30 am Pacific Time/8:30 pm Beijing Time on April 30, 2021).

To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for either dial-in access or webcast access. When prompted, please reference AnPac Bio/ANPC.

Conference Call Date: April 30, 2021 Time: 8:30 am ET, U.S. International Toll Free: United States: +1 888-346-8982

Mainland China: +86 400-120-1203

Hong Kong: +852 800-905-945 International: International: +1 412-902-4272 Conference ID: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation. For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until May 7, 2021. The dial-in for the replay is +1 877-344-7529 within the United States or +1 412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is 10153699.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/anpc210329.html.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bios CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com .

