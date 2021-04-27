Logo
AnPac Bio to Report Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Friday, April 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 am ET on April 30, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (AnPac Bio, the Company or we) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today that it plans to report its fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results ended December 31, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Companys management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time on April 30, 2021 (5:30 am Pacific Time/8:30 pm Beijing Time on April 30, 2021).

To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for either dial-in access or webcast access. When prompted, please reference AnPac Bio/ANPC.

Conference Call
Date:April 30, 2021
Time:8:30 am ET, U.S.
International Toll Free:United States: +1 888-346-8982
Mainland China: +86 400-120-1203
Hong Kong: +852 800-905-945
International:International: +1 412-902-4272
Conference ID:AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation. For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until May 7, 2021. The dial-in for the replay is +1 877-344-7529 within the United States or +1 412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is 10153699.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/anpc210329.html.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bios CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Company:
Phil Case, Marketing and Investor Relations
Phone: +1-267-810-6776 (US)
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao, President
Phone: +1-917-609-0333 (US)
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminologies including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," target, aim, predict, outlook, seek, goal objective, assume, contemplate, continue, positioned, forecast, likely, "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in the cancer screening and detection market; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our cancer screening and detection tests and our ability to expand our customer base; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protections for our CDA technology and our continued research and development to keep pace with technology developments; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals from the NMPA, the FDA and the relevant U.S. states and have our laboratories certified or accredited by authorities including the CLIA; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; general economic and business conditions in China and elsewhere; our ability to hire and maintain key personnel; our relationship with our major business partners and customers; and the duration of the coronavirus outbreaks and their potential adverse impact on the economic conditions and financial markets and our business and financial performance, such as resulting from reduced commercial activities due to quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by China, the U.S. and many other countries around the world to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the Risk Factors detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.


