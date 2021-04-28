Logo
Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (Company), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Companys Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of the Companys common stock at the close of business on May 18, 2021 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend. The cash dividend will be payable on June 8, 2021.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Companys mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Companys actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Companys reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


