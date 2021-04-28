Farmers Edge Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date





Farmers+Edge Inc. (Farmers Edge or the Company) (TSX: FDGE) announced today that the Companys first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. At that time, the financial results and related materials will be posted on the Farmers Edge Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmersedge.ca%2Finvestor-relations%2F.









Farmers Edge will hold a live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 14, 2021 to discuss the Companys financial results and business highlights. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live audio webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gowebcasting.com%2F11260. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Farmers Edge Investor Relations website.









About Farmers Edge









