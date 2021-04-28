Marker Therapeutics to Present Multi-Tumor-Associated Antigen (mTAA)-Specific T Cell Manufacturing Robotics Data at the 2021 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that it will present data detailing a new robotics technology to aid in multi-tumor-associated antigen (mTAA)-specific T cell therapy manufacturing at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually May 11-14, 2021. The data will be presented by lead author Anastasiya Smith, Ph.D.

The presentation details how the robotic assistant prototype, co-designed by Marker Therapeutics and ABB Robotics, could in the future be integrated in a standard biosafety cabinet to collaborate with a human operator during mTAA-specific T cell manufacturing. The researchers found that the robotic assistant prototype was more precise and accurate than human operators in pipetting liquid and was more consistent in the number of cycles performed over a 1-hour test period, while the human operator's performance deteriorated over time. The authors conclude that the future combination of process simplification with robotic automation may be able to address some of the challenges associated with cell therapy and make this therapy readily available to a larger patient population.

Presentation Details

Title: "Robotic Automation of T Cell Generation for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)"

Authors: Anastasiya Smith, Ph.D., et al.

Session Type: Digital Poster Presentation

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET

Session Title: Cell Therapies

Abstract: 772

The abstract is available on ASGCT's website and in an online supplement to the ASGCT journal. The poster presentation will be available to ASGCT registrants beginning May 11, 2021.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marker-therapeutics-to-present-multi-tumor-associated-antigen-mtaa-specific-t-cell-manufacturing-robotics-data-at-the-2021-american-society-of-gene--cell-therapy-asgct-annual-meeting-301278520.html

SOURCE Marker Therapeutics, Inc.