Ledyard National Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc, Novartis AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hanover, NH, based Investment company Ledyard National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc, Novartis AG, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ledyard National Bank. As of 2021Q1, Ledyard National Bank owns 229 stocks with a total value of $924 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ledyard National Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ledyard+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ledyard National Bank
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 394,198 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,210 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 479,765 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,344 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 459,920 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $207.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 479,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 94.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 295,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 555,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 99,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 76,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 303.30%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Reduced: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 46.21%. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Ledyard National Bank still held 100,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 54.94%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Ledyard National Bank still held 26,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)

Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 87.86%. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Ledyard National Bank still held 6,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.9%. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Ledyard National Bank still held 235,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 93.03%. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Ledyard National Bank still held 7,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.41%. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Ledyard National Bank still held 24,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ledyard National Bank. Also check out:

insider

insider