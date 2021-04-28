Ledyard National Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, PepsiCo Inc, Novartis AG

- New Purchases: LHX, PNC, DXC, WEC, SCHD, DD, ENB, YUM, VOO, VXUS, ASML, AFL, BTI, RHI,
- Added Positions: IEFA, ESGE, GSIE, VOE, VPL, LQD, CMCSA, IBM, VGK, TFC, DGRO, ABT, XLF, MRK, AGG, PG, PFE, SYY, TMO, ABBV, EFAV, BRK.B, AXP, VTI, XOM, EFA, MMM, GSLC, MA, VZ, REGN, JPM, JNJ, K, ROP, COST, BMY, CAT, GLD, KMB, CARR, CFG, MCD, CVX, MS, LLY, HOLX, APD, BKNG, AMT, ITRI, NUAN, TTEK, CNC, WAT, MPW, CERN, PM, ST, GM,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, AAPL, PEP, NVS, QDF, DISCK, V, SCHW, MSFT, TXN, VIG, AVGO, FB, TAN, VV, IVV, SDY, INTC, SPY, KO, CL, LOW, MDT, DG, GOOG, VTIP, GOOGL, MAR, SWKS, TGT, EBAY, VOT, XLY, WTRG, ECL, EMR, ENTG, HD, HON, ICE, KR, SRE, SBUX, IJH, ITOT, VNQ, VYM, XLK, XLV, MO, ADI, BLK, CMA, DE, KEY, MDLZ, LECO, MET, MSA, NKE, LIN, RDS.A, SNY, UL, UNP, WMT, DIS, AWK, DVY, IJR, IWV, QQQ, QUAL, VFH, VIS, AMAT, AZO, CLX, DCI, DUK, EXC, GE, GIS, GSK, IDXX, ITW, TT, JKHY, JCI, NVDA, NDAQ, NSC, PPG, CRM, TSM, UPS, WM, WTS, IWF, IWM, MDY, PHO, SCHA, SCHM, USMV, VHT, VO, XLB, XLI,
- Sold Out: WMS, FDX, QCOM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 394,198 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,210 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 479,765 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,344 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 459,920 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $207.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 479,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 94.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 295,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 555,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 99,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 76,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 303.30%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Reduced: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 46.21%. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Ledyard National Bank still held 100,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 54.94%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Ledyard National Bank still held 26,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Novartis AG (NVS)
Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 87.86%. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Ledyard National Bank still held 6,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.9%. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Ledyard National Bank still held 235,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 93.03%. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Ledyard National Bank still held 7,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Ledyard National Bank reduced to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.41%. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Ledyard National Bank still held 24,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.
