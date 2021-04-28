Logo
Fundamentun, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fundamentun, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Qualcomm Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundamentun, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fundamentun, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fundamentun, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundamentun%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fundamentun, LLC
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 253,902 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 180,078 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 142,303 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,064 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,012 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.78%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.84%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 37,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.63%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fundamentun, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fundamentun, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fundamentun, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fundamentun, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fundamentun, LLC keeps buying
