American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Announces Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Effective April 29, 2021

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing April 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 10,000,000 units, completed on March 22, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "AMAOU," and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "AMAO" and "AMAOW," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A common stock and warrants. No fractional warrants will be issued.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for this offering. Amerivet Securities acted as co-manager. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., Attn: Syndicate Department, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at [email protected].

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance & Communications

(317) 855-9926

SOURCE: American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: