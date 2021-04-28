EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Clarifies Effective Date of Previously Announced Share Consolidation

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:EHT) announces that, further to its press release dated April 21, 2021, the effective date of the proposed consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares has been amended from April 28, 2021 to April 29, 2021.

Further details on the proposed consolidation can be found in the Company's news released dated April 21, 2021, available on its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

