Mondelez International Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Mondelez International (NAS:MDLZ, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $58.72 per share and the market cap of $82.5 billion, Mondelez International stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Mondelez International is shown in the chart below.

Because Mondelez International is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 2.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.44% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Mondelez International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which is worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Mondelez International is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mondelez International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Mondelez International over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Mondelez International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $26.6 billion and earnings of $2.48 a share. Its operating margin is 15.63%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Mondelez International is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mondelez International over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mondelez International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Mondelez International's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Mondelez International's ROIC was 4.16, while its WACC came in at 4.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mondelez International is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Mondelez International (NAS:MDLZ, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Mondelez International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

