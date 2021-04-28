PELOTON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peloton Interactive, Inc. on Behalf of Peloton Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm





Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on behalf of Peloton stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Peloton has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.









On April 17, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC or the Commission) issued a warning about the danger of popular Peloton Tread+ exercise machine after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines," stating that "[t]he Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard. The CPSCs warning advised that [t]o date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death.









On this news, Pelotons stock price fell $8.46 per share, or 7.28%, to close at $107.75 per share on April 19, 2021.









About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:









Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.





