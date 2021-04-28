SO PAULO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Bsico do Estado de So Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) (the "Company"), one of the largest water and sewage service providers in the world based on the number of customers, hereby announces that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2020 Annual Report is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.ri.sabesp.com.br).

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2020 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Investor Relations area, by sending an email to: [email protected].

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--notice-to-the-market-filing-of-20-f-form-2020-301278558.html

SOURCE Sabesp