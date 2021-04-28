Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Pfizer Inc, McDonald's Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Pfizer Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Highland Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Pfizer Inc, McDonald's Corp, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Highland Capital Management, Llc owns 335 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,048 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 534,659 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,396 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.97%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 230,269 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,847 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $207.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $233.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $118.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 417.89%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 81,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 90.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 387,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.14%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 77,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 149.43%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $114.4 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.97%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 94,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 65.02%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 94,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 76.4%. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 6,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.23%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 143,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)

Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 46.11%. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 25,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.41%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 195,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider