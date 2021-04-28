Highland Capital Management, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Pfizer Inc, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: LHX, QRVO, CRWD, SPLK, AON, FMC, SLM, SGEN, NUE, TRV, FREL, DOW, STWD, TOL, VTRS, CAT, SESN,
- Added Positions: BABA, IWF, FCX, IWD, ABBV, UAL, COP, BMY, TER, SQ, NET, SPY, IEMG, RSP, XLNX, UVE, VO, IEFA, EEM, FDX, VB, VNQ, VOE, CSX, ULTA, GE, DAL, WMT, TWLO, MAA, SCZ, VSS, DE, INTC, VGK, LRCX, SPDW, UNP, QQQ, BX, KNDI, SYF,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, PFE, MCD, CSCO, TGT, TMO, VZ, NOW, MSFT, FB, AAPL, ADS, JPM, AXON, DIS, BRK.B, TSLA, HD, JNJ, PG, BA, LOW, PEP, ANTM, T, AIG, AMP, BAC, CVX, CMI, DUK, ETN, EXC, HON, LVS, NSC, RF, UNH, MA, AVGO, LYB, GOOG, USFD, DVY, IWP, VBK, VOT, CB, ATVI, AEP, AXP, TFC, BLK, CVS, FIS, CME, CI, C, CMCSA, GLW, D, EMN, EA, NEE, GS, THG, JLL, LH, MRK, NVDA, NDAQ, NOC, ORCL, PHM, QCOM, WRK, SWKS, TXN, USB, WBA, WFC, WY, JAZZ, LULU, HCA, ENPH, HLT, CFG, HPE, DELL, UBER, ACWI, IWB, PLD, ABMD, AMT, AMGN, ADSK, ADP, SCHW, KO, INGR, LLY, XOM, HOLX, LEN, LNC, MRO, MTZ, NFLX, NBIX, NEM, NKE, OLN, BKNG, STM, SONY, SBUX, SYY, UPS, RTX, VRTX, PODD, GM, HZNP, ZNGA, GLPI, W, FTV, ZS, DOCU, VRT, PINS, ZM, DT, CARR, OTIS, ACWX, IJH, IWM, IWR, VBR, VIG, ADBE, AEG, AFL, IVZ, BP, BIDU, GOLD, BXP, CRH, CPA, CS, DB, DEO, OVV, M, GD, GILD, GSK, HMC, IBM, ING, IDXX, MDT, MT, MUR, NGG, OXY, PHG, PUK, RCL, SAP, SLB, SHW, SNN, TSM, TS, TD, UBS, UL, VOD, RDS.B, BUD, ST, NXPI, CPRI, JD, RACE, YUMC, IQ, FOX, CTVA, EFA, EFG, IEUR, IWS, VHT, VYMI, XLE, XLF, XLY,
- Sold Out: GPK, IPHI, OSK, SGT, MDLA, PFPT, TREE, DDOG, DD, VIA, DXC, CPRT, VER, KMI, BEDU,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,048 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 534,659 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,396 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.97%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 230,269 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,847 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $207.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $233.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)
Highland Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $118.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 417.89%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 81,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 90.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 387,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.14%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 77,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 149.43%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Highland Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06.Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Highland Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $114.4 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $130.37.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.97%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 94,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 65.02%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 94,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 76.4%. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 6,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.23%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 143,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)
Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 46.11%. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 25,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Highland Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 22.41%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Highland Capital Management, Llc still held 195,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.
