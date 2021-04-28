Logo
Savior LLC Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Short Russell2000, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Marvell Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Savior LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Short Russell2000, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Marvell Technology Inc, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, sells Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Marvell Technology Inc, Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2021Q1, Savior LLC owns 861 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savior LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savior+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Savior LLC
  1. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 164,745 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85%
  2. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 133,736 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 101,920 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) - 177,626 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 16,605 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Savior LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 101,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 177,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 36,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Savior LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 153,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)

Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 21,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 2889.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 20,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 108.91%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Savior LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Savior LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 197.36%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Savior LLC. Also check out:

1. Savior LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Savior LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Savior LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Savior LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider