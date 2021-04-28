Savior LLC Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Short Russell2000, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: FXO, RWM, 9MW, FXN, AGQ, RLMD, EFV, IGLB, VPU, AVRO, OMF, CNXC, BLOK, SDGR, KLR, IGF, AMC, WD5A, WBA, ROP, HZO, SKYY, VTWO, MJ, MSOS, ARKG, ANF, AGGY, CRSR, AZRX, 2TX, WPG, NAVI, KODK, VIV, TIMB, MVIS, ALT, GME, LUMN,

FXO, RWM, 9MW, FXN, AGQ, RLMD, EFV, IGLB, VPU, AVRO, OMF, CNXC, BLOK, SDGR, KLR, IGF, AMC, WD5A, WBA, ROP, HZO, SKYY, VTWO, MJ, MSOS, ARKG, ANF, AGGY, CRSR, AZRX, 2TX, WPG, NAVI, KODK, VIV, TIMB, MVIS, ALT, GME, LUMN, Added Positions: TSM, TBF, CLF, MINT, BABA, GOVT, SCHA, AMD, COP, PDBC, MTUM, SCHX, JNK, FTEC, AOK, VTI, TRP, XLE, LOW, NFLX, BNDX, FIXD, FNDF, BB, NVDA, NCR, HYG, MS, MCK, FNDX, SCHF, SCHO, ILMN, SPDW, SPEM, SPSM, SPY, TLT, FCCY, ZTS, MA, CLM, SNOW, V, HCA, DDOG, ORCL, CRM, STZ, TGT, NOK, SPMD, ISBC, SPIP, VLY, VOD, SGOL, VNQ, VPL, BP, HQH, SCHC, INTC, AGNC, MBB, STWD, GWX, GLD, NYCB, SQ, TME, FEM, EBND, PTON, RLAY, PLTR,

TSM, TBF, CLF, MINT, BABA, GOVT, SCHA, AMD, COP, PDBC, MTUM, SCHX, JNK, FTEC, AOK, VTI, TRP, XLE, LOW, NFLX, BNDX, FIXD, FNDF, BB, NVDA, NCR, HYG, MS, MCK, FNDX, SCHF, SCHO, ILMN, SPDW, SPEM, SPSM, SPY, TLT, FCCY, ZTS, MA, CLM, SNOW, V, HCA, DDOG, ORCL, CRM, STZ, TGT, NOK, SPMD, ISBC, SPIP, VLY, VOD, SGOL, VNQ, VPL, BP, HQH, SCHC, INTC, AGNC, MBB, STWD, GWX, GLD, NYCB, SQ, TME, FEM, EBND, PTON, RLAY, PLTR, Reduced Positions: DBA, ICLN, FXZ, PFE, HON, MSFT, SPAB, UGL, KO, SPIB, SCHZ, AAPL, IGSB, JNJ, CMCSA, AMZN, QQQ, SPSB, GOOG, JPM, VZ, ESGU, SPTS, AMP, VUG, VTRS, HD, SPLG, T, SCHP, GE, USMV, IHI, SPTL, W, A, ANTM, HPQ, MRK, MET, MSI, QCOM, ASH, DELL, JKHY, GSK, NI, EFG, EXC, BND, DPZ, CSCO, SPCE, TOT, GMED, VLUE, CHTR, RGA, YUM, XEL, VRTX, AEP, C, EQIX, CVX, CNC, WAB, MXI, TRV, BIB, AADR, ARNC, TLRY, AA, NK, TR, COR, AWK,

DBA, ICLN, FXZ, PFE, HON, MSFT, SPAB, UGL, KO, SPIB, SCHZ, AAPL, IGSB, JNJ, CMCSA, AMZN, QQQ, SPSB, GOOG, JPM, VZ, ESGU, SPTS, AMP, VUG, VTRS, HD, SPLG, T, SCHP, GE, USMV, IHI, SPTL, W, A, ANTM, HPQ, MRK, MET, MSI, QCOM, ASH, DELL, JKHY, GSK, NI, EFG, EXC, BND, DPZ, CSCO, SPCE, TOT, GMED, VLUE, CHTR, RGA, YUM, XEL, VRTX, AEP, C, EQIX, CVX, CNC, WAB, MXI, TRV, BIB, AADR, ARNC, TLRY, AA, NK, TR, COR, AWK, Sold Out: MRVL, DTE, RSP, VONG, CL, TPL, SHYG, MGRC, QID, RODM, VOO, VOT, TCP, CXO, SIZE, EV, HPE, TSPA, PRSP, BHF, ASIX, W02A, BDGE, CYTH, TIF, CMS,

Investment company Savior LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Short Russell2000, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Marvell Technology Inc, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, sells Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Marvell Technology Inc, Pfizer Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2021Q1, Savior LLC owns 861 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savior LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savior+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 164,745 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 133,736 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 101,920 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) - 177,626 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 16,605 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%

Savior LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 101,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 177,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 36,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 153,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 21,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 2889.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 20,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 108.91%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 77.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 197.36%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36.