First Quadrant L P Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, The Walt Disney Co, DTE Energy Co, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Equity Commonwealth

New Purchases: HES, VNDA, JYNT, EVR, MSI, DELL, MGNX, SNCR, GRTS, MGP, CHMI, AFL, CGNT, CGNT, PPD, UPS, PFG, JEF, LII, HLF, FDS, WDAY, AEYE, NRC, FONR, FITB, BHR, CVEO, TMST, FWONK, SPKE, CLPT, NEE, VICI, RVI, CCRN, CVGI, PTON, PINE, BG, ACTG, UNTY, MMC, VTRS, NLS, QMCO, RF, RMD, SWK, LEU, IVAC, PANW, EGY, SENEA, IPG, HURC, LBTYK, HROW, GNE, FET, LCUT,

HES, VNDA, JYNT, EVR, MSI, DELL, MGNX, SNCR, GRTS, MGP, CHMI, AFL, CGNT, CGNT, PPD, UPS, PFG, JEF, LII, HLF, FDS, WDAY, AEYE, NRC, FONR, FITB, BHR, CVEO, TMST, FWONK, SPKE, CLPT, NEE, VICI, RVI, CCRN, CVGI, PTON, PINE, BG, ACTG, UNTY, MMC, VTRS, NLS, QMCO, RF, RMD, SWK, LEU, IVAC, PANW, EGY, SENEA, IPG, HURC, LBTYK, HROW, GNE, FET, LCUT, Added Positions: ORLY, DIS, DTE, ADP, INTU, NI, ZS, CDMO, GLW, OXY, CTMX, CRUS, AVT, SYY, CSLT, IDXX, KKR, TWO, OII, AZO, AEE, CRM, UNP, SEB, VLGEA, WY, PZN, APEI, NOW, IR, CARR, GDX, HPQ, LXP, OSTK, CL, MTD, IT, SAMG, ABBV, GPC, CABO, PYPL, OOMA, AES, LSXMA, WTRH, CCI, AVTR, CENT, QDEL, YELP, FLNT, MCHX, MKC, PODD, MLCO, XEL, NRG, NVR, WMT, NOC, ODC, LSI, SEE, CB,

ORLY, DIS, DTE, ADP, INTU, NI, ZS, CDMO, GLW, OXY, CTMX, CRUS, AVT, SYY, CSLT, IDXX, KKR, TWO, OII, AZO, AEE, CRM, UNP, SEB, VLGEA, WY, PZN, APEI, NOW, IR, CARR, GDX, HPQ, LXP, OSTK, CL, MTD, IT, SAMG, ABBV, GPC, CABO, PYPL, OOMA, AES, LSXMA, WTRH, CCI, AVTR, CENT, QDEL, YELP, FLNT, MCHX, MKC, PODD, MLCO, XEL, NRG, NVR, WMT, NOC, ODC, LSI, SEE, CB, Reduced Positions: HYG, VTI, ITOT, SPTM, LBRDK, EQC, GDDY, FLO, IDA, MSFT, VRTX, NLOK, AMT, HUBB, OGE, FAF, UNF, FCPT, TWTR, AGR, GNTX, TSN, VRSN, PLD, FORM, DJP, OFC, BAX, BRK.B, ALK, CTXS, RJI, BRO, AMGN, ATRI, WEN, PEP, NUVA, VNQ, CAH, NATI, JNJ, COP, XOM, XLB, AWK, AGS, TTGT, FF, BWXT, COR, IGF, VST, ATVI, MA, ANIK, CDNS, CIEN, SIRI, PFE, C, CSII, NFLX, FIZZ, GPS, INCY, CFMS, LW, ATUS, STRO, PINS, FBC, EMKR, KO, CHD, VNQI, IONS, LPX, SBBP, NATR, CFG, CTRE, GLYC, NWSA, BCC, NTGR, IRWD, SPOK, PM, RLGT, WEC, DAL,

HYG, VTI, ITOT, SPTM, LBRDK, EQC, GDDY, FLO, IDA, MSFT, VRTX, NLOK, AMT, HUBB, OGE, FAF, UNF, FCPT, TWTR, AGR, GNTX, TSN, VRSN, PLD, FORM, DJP, OFC, BAX, BRK.B, ALK, CTXS, RJI, BRO, AMGN, ATRI, WEN, PEP, NUVA, VNQ, CAH, NATI, JNJ, COP, XOM, XLB, AWK, AGS, TTGT, FF, BWXT, COR, IGF, VST, ATVI, MA, ANIK, CDNS, CIEN, SIRI, PFE, C, CSII, NFLX, FIZZ, GPS, INCY, CFMS, LW, ATUS, STRO, PINS, FBC, EMKR, KO, CHD, VNQI, IONS, LPX, SBBP, NATR, CFG, CTRE, GLYC, NWSA, BCC, NTGR, IRWD, SPOK, PM, RLGT, WEC, DAL, Sold Out: SEIC, LMT, CDW, EXEL, HE, ZM, D, PSA, TNDM, DCI, NEU, NTUS, RGLD, LMNX, MLHR, W, ETR, IQV, SIGA, OTIC, KBR, VIA, UBER, MCO, BYND, LANC, CPS, ATKR, LEAF, CMRX, UGI, DTIL, SONO, WIX, 50AA, DBX, HWM, PTGX, DSKE, SYBX, NVCR, HOME, FTV, ACRS, GCP, RPM, UHAL, BSET, BF.B, CMS, CCMP, COST, ASRT, GT, MCD, MGI, TPC, NXGN, CALX, SGMO, SPG, STC, SUP, TWI, ALKS, ULBI, HIL, JAZZ, PNC, AMPH,

Investment company First Quadrant L P Current Portfolio ) buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, The Walt Disney Co, DTE Energy Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Intuit Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Equity Commonwealth, GoDaddy Inc, Flowers Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Quadrant L P. As of 2021Q1, First Quadrant L P owns 563 stocks with a total value of $940 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST QUADRANT L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+quadrant+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 704,079 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.22% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 669,138 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 296,423 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,241,528 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,132 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $141.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 1130.35%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $532.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 743.85%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 2783.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 170.76%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $195.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $416.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 1328.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.