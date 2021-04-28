First Quadrant L P Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, The Walt Disney Co, DTE Energy Co, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Equity Commonwealth

- New Purchases: HES, VNDA, JYNT, EVR, MSI, DELL, MGNX, SNCR, GRTS, MGP, CHMI, AFL, CGNT, CGNT, PPD, UPS, PFG, JEF, LII, HLF, FDS, WDAY, AEYE, NRC, FONR, FITB, BHR, CVEO, TMST, FWONK, SPKE, CLPT, NEE, VICI, RVI, CCRN, CVGI, PTON, PINE, BG, ACTG, UNTY, MMC, VTRS, NLS, QMCO, RF, RMD, SWK, LEU, IVAC, PANW, EGY, SENEA, IPG, HURC, LBTYK, HROW, GNE, FET, LCUT,
- Added Positions: ORLY, DIS, DTE, ADP, INTU, NI, ZS, CDMO, GLW, OXY, CTMX, CRUS, AVT, SYY, CSLT, IDXX, KKR, TWO, OII, AZO, AEE, CRM, UNP, SEB, VLGEA, WY, PZN, APEI, NOW, IR, CARR, GDX, HPQ, LXP, OSTK, CL, MTD, IT, SAMG, ABBV, GPC, CABO, PYPL, OOMA, AES, LSXMA, WTRH, CCI, AVTR, CENT, QDEL, YELP, FLNT, MCHX, MKC, PODD, MLCO, XEL, NRG, NVR, WMT, NOC, ODC, LSI, SEE, CB,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, VTI, ITOT, SPTM, LBRDK, EQC, GDDY, FLO, IDA, MSFT, VRTX, NLOK, AMT, HUBB, OGE, FAF, UNF, FCPT, TWTR, AGR, GNTX, TSN, VRSN, PLD, FORM, DJP, OFC, BAX, BRK.B, ALK, CTXS, RJI, BRO, AMGN, ATRI, WEN, PEP, NUVA, VNQ, CAH, NATI, JNJ, COP, XOM, XLB, AWK, AGS, TTGT, FF, BWXT, COR, IGF, VST, ATVI, MA, ANIK, CDNS, CIEN, SIRI, PFE, C, CSII, NFLX, FIZZ, GPS, INCY, CFMS, LW, ATUS, STRO, PINS, FBC, EMKR, KO, CHD, VNQI, IONS, LPX, SBBP, NATR, CFG, CTRE, GLYC, NWSA, BCC, NTGR, IRWD, SPOK, PM, RLGT, WEC, DAL,
- Sold Out: SEIC, LMT, CDW, EXEL, HE, ZM, D, PSA, TNDM, DCI, NEU, NTUS, RGLD, LMNX, MLHR, W, ETR, IQV, SIGA, OTIC, KBR, VIA, UBER, MCO, BYND, LANC, CPS, ATKR, LEAF, CMRX, UGI, DTIL, SONO, WIX, 50AA, DBX, HWM, PTGX, DSKE, SYBX, NVCR, HOME, FTV, ACRS, GCP, RPM, UHAL, BSET, BF.B, CMS, CCMP, COST, ASRT, GT, MCD, MGI, TPC, NXGN, CALX, SGMO, SPG, STC, SUP, TWI, ALKS, ULBI, HIL, JAZZ, PNC, AMPH,
For the details of FIRST QUADRANT L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+quadrant+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST QUADRANT L P
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 704,079 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.22%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 669,138 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 296,423 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,241,528 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,132 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Joint Corp (JYNT)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $141.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 1130.35%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $532.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 743.85%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 2783.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 170.76%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $195.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $416.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NiSource Inc (NI)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 1328.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.Sold Out: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST QUADRANT L P. Also check out:
1. FIRST QUADRANT L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST QUADRANT L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST QUADRANT L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST QUADRANT L P keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs