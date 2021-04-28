Logo
Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Airbnb Inc, Nucor Corp, The Mosaic Co, sells FedEx Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Charter Communications Inc, First Solar Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mercer+capital+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,368 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,303 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,046 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 50,286 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  5. Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 59,460 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $177.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veru Inc (VERU)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Veru Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 226.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 41,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 142.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. keeps buying
