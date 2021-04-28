Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Charter Communications Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, NUE, MOS, CGC, WYNN, NVDA, VERU,

ABNB, NUE, MOS, CGC, WYNN, NVDA, VERU, Added Positions: VZ, MRK, WMT, VMC, C, ZTS, GOOGL, SYY, HD, DE, UL, CMCSA, CAT, CARR, BAC, OGE, PPL,

VZ, MRK, WMT, VMC, C, ZTS, GOOGL, SYY, HD, DE, UL, CMCSA, CAT, CARR, BAC, OGE, PPL, Reduced Positions: FDX, NSRGY, PG, CSX, DEO, SBUX, MA, AXP, PEP, MSFT, MCD, PAYX, NSC, BMY, TMUS, CHTR, FSLR, VIAC, SPY, HAIN, RSP, PNR, KO, EMR, UNP, WM, NJR, NEE, EXPD, XOM, CVX, GHC, LMT, WBA, EPD, DKNG, VIRT,

FDX, NSRGY, PG, CSX, DEO, SBUX, MA, AXP, PEP, MSFT, MCD, PAYX, NSC, BMY, TMUS, CHTR, FSLR, VIAC, SPY, HAIN, RSP, PNR, KO, EMR, UNP, WM, NJR, NEE, EXPD, XOM, CVX, GHC, LMT, WBA, EPD, DKNG, VIRT, Sold Out: NIO, TD, VIA, KMB, RY, CDK,

Little Silver, NJ, based Investment company Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Airbnb Inc, Nucor Corp, The Mosaic Co, sells FedEx Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Charter Communications Inc, First Solar Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,368 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,303 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 72,046 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 50,286 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 59,460 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $177.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Veru Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 226.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 41,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 142.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Mercer Capital Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.