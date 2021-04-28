CarVal Investors, LLC Buys California Resources Corp

New Purchases: CRC,

Hopkins, MN, based Investment company CarVal Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CarVal Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CarVal Investors, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CarVal Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carval+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

California Resources Corp (CRC) - 2,201,507 shares, 62.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 5,865,040 shares, 37.89% of the total portfolio.

CarVal Investors, LLC initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.11%. The holding were 2,201,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.