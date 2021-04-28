Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Retail ETF

New Purchases: VNQ, IYC, XLP, IEF, REM, DVYE,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.. As of 2021Q1, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 650,408 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 103,816 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.83% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 213,903 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 180,119 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 253,070 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 144,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 174,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 155,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 103,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 321,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 224.34%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57.

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.