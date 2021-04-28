Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Retail ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Retail ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.. As of 2021Q1, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+advisory+services%2C+ltd.co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 650,408 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 103,816 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.83%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 213,903 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 180,119 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86%
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 253,070 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 144,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 174,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 155,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 103,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 321,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 224.34%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 28.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57.

Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.. Also check out:

1. Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider