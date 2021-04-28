Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Deere, Sells CarMax Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: VTIP, GOOGL, DE, UDR, FB,

VTIP, GOOGL, DE, UDR, FB, Added Positions: IXUS, VTI, DVY, BND, BNDX, BDN, VIG, AOR, IWD, MRK, TFC, PEP, WMT, VXUS, VBK, VUG, SPY, ANTM, AOM, AOK, COF, T,

IXUS, VTI, DVY, BND, BNDX, BDN, VIG, AOR, IWD, MRK, TFC, PEP, WMT, VXUS, VBK, VUG, SPY, ANTM, AOM, AOK, COF, T, Reduced Positions: BSV, KMX, IVV, MGC, VV, IWF, VBR, VO, IJH, HCA, VB, PM, LOW, VNQ, PII, MSFT, JNJ, ABBV, AOA, IBM, MO, AAPL, D, VZ, MMM, VNQI, BAC, KO, DIS, TJX, DUK, XOM, NKE, HD, MMS, JPM,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Alphabet Inc, Deere, UDR Inc, Facebook Inc, sells CarMax Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verus Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 622,596 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,604,977 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 842,981 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.48% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 806,589 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 292,281 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 246,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2290.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-03-31.